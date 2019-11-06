Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Honeymoon in Indonesia

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's have embarked on an idyllic honeymoon after saying "I do."

The Oscar winner and her art gallerist beau tied the knot in Rhode Island in mid-October, exchanging vows in front of celeb guests Adele, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, and Cameron Diaz. The couple's nuptials came eight months after Lawrence's rep confirmed the Hunger Games star's engagement to E! News. Lawrence and Maroney, who works as a director at Gladstone 64, first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2018.

Now that Maroney and Lawrence are officially husband and wife, the couple has jetted off for a romantic honeymoon. According to People, the newlyweds are staying at the Nihi Sumba Resort, located in Indonesia.

"At Nihi Sumba, we build itineraries that transcend a traditional vacation experience. We foster creativity and passion in our guests, helping them unplug from their hyper connected lives and reconnect with earth and community," the resort's website states. "Each experience is singular, custom. Made to fit each guest differently. The days are yours, let us help you design your adventure."