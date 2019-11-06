Shay Mitchell Reveals Her Daughter's Unique Name Along With Her First Pics

Oh baby, baby!

Shay Mitchell is slowly but surely adjusting to that mom life after welcoming her first child in late October. At the time, the Pretty Little Liars alum kept a few details about her baby girl between her and her longtime partner, Matte Babel. The first-time parents both decided not to share their daughter's name or reveal her pictures... until now.

Say hello to baby Atlas.

Speaking to Vogue, the 32-year-old actress not only shared the first images of her newborn with the publication, but she opened up about motherhood and what her experience has been like so far. Hint: no beauty sleep, a new schedule and second-guessing her role as a mom, which she says is very, very real.

"I find myself being a lot more present, and I'm just looking at her every single day. You reflect on how fast time passes when you're forced to slow down," she said about being a mother. "The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness."