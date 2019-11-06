Lady Gaga Addresses Those Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors One Last Time

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019
Tell me something about those Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper romance rumors.
Pop culture fans around the world couldn't help but notice the incredible chemistry between the A Star Is Born co-stars.
Whether sharing the stage at the 2019 Oscars or heating up the big screen, there was something special about this duo that moviegoers couldn't ignore. The chemistry become so electric that romance rumors continued to surround the famous duo for several months.
So what does Lady Gaga have to say about them? Spoiler alert: Things never got romantic.
"Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love," she shared with Elle magazine when covering the December issue. "And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on."
Lady Gaga continued, "And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance."
So how did the famous pair do? Well for starters, they were fan-favorites all award season long and even received Best Actor and Best Actress nominations at the Oscars. As for that performance inside the Dolby Theatre, let's just say fans won't be forgetting that moment anytime soon.
"In truth, when we talked about it, we went, ‘Well, I guess we did a good job!'" Lady Gaga confessed to Oprah Winfrey after calling Bradley a "beautiful father" to his daughter with ex Irina Shayk.
During Lady Gaga's candid sit-down with Oprah, the actress also addressed her change in fashion. When discussing that infamous meat dress, the singer admitted that her mindset has since changed when it comes to red carpet looks.
"After doing A Star Is Born, and working with Bradley Cooper, and my experience even with winning an Oscar—I sort of just went to myself, ‘You have a much greater mission on this earth than to freak the hell out of people. Your mission is to give people a form of love through your art that lifts them up,'" she shared.
