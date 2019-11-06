T.I. Says He Goes to the Gynecologist With His Daughter to "Check Her Hymen"

T.I. is causing quite the stir for his recent quotes about visiting the gynecologist with his daughter.

While on the Ladies Like Us podcast this week, the 39-year-old rapper said that he goes to the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, in order to "check her hymen." T.I. (née Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and co-hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham had been on the subject of strict parenting when his daughter was mentioned.

"Most kids, man, in hindsight looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have," T.I. told the co-hosts.

The "Whatever You Like" star was later asked if he's "had the sex talk" with his daughters.

"Have I? We go...Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school, now she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself," T.I. said. "And, yes, not only have we had the conversation...we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."