French Actress Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Actress Catherine Deneuve has been hospitalized in Paris after suffering a minor stroke.

On Wednesday, the French icon's family told Agence-France Presse that the 76-year-old had a "very limited and therefore reversible" stroke. Deneuve is now being treated at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, a facility that specializes in strokes. According to the family statement, "she has no loss of motor function, although she will of course have to rest for a while."

Though rumors quickly spread that she was in serious state, Variety confirmed her condition is not "alarming." The outlet also noted that Deneuve was filming a scene for her upcoming film De Son Vivant when she suffered the stroke. Production on the Emmanuelle Bercot film has been suspended following her medical emergency.

Renowned for her beauty on and off screen, Deneuve best known for her work in 1964's The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and 1992's Indochine. Indeed, it was her portrayal of Éliane in the latter that earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 1993 Academy Awards.