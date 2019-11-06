Are Teresa and Joe Giudice the Reality TV Curse's Next Victims?

Happy wife, happy life.

That was Joe Giudice's mantra when we first met him and his made-for-reality-TV wife Teresa during the first season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey back in 2009, one that translated to, in essence, buy her whatever the hell she wants whenever the hell she wants it, consequences be damned. (Who will ever forget Tre walking into that store during season one and just unloading a fat stack of cash as she made her extravagant purchases? Not us.)

But 10 years, nine seasons, and a stint each in federal prison later—damn those consequences—and the question on everyone's mind is: Is it finally curtains for Tre and Juicy Joe?

While season 10 of RHONJ, debuting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, will chronicle the Giudice family tension as Joe's 41-month sentence, the result of his and Tre's guilty plea to 41 counts of fraud back in 2014, gave way to a transfer to an ICE detention facility where the non-U.S. citizen awaited his eventual deportation to Italy, the more pressing drama is playing out off screen, as Tre and her four daughters are making their way to Joe's native land to see him, in person, for the first time in over three and a half years.