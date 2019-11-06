Kristen Bell Struggling to Keep Up With Teens Is Hilariously Cringeworthy

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

On the season four finale of Ellen DeGeneres' digital series Momsplaining starring Kristen Bell, the Veronica Mars actress took on her biggest challenge yet—teenage girls! The mom of two hilariously got together with some modern teens for a trip to the mall to do a little shopping and grab some frozen yogurt.

On the way to their adventure, Kristen also got the girls to open up about everything from the secrets they don't tell their parents to seeing if they can avoid saying the word "like" for three minutes. Spoiler alert: they could not.

"What do you guys like to do on a fun day?" she asked before second guessing herself. "We still use the word fun right?" The ladies revealed that they're big fans of thrift shopping and Kristen suggests a trip to the mall. But before they get there, the actress stops for a trip down memory lane and reveals a hilarious story of the time she almost got into big trouble with her own mom when she was a teenager.