Lizzo Has a NSFW Clapback for Anyone With a "Side Bitch"

Truth hurts—and Lizzo is serving it up steaming hot.

On Wednesday, the always candid songstress took to social media with a PSA for those someones out there that are sending her mail with another woman in their lives.

"Please do not send me poems, letters, or paintings if ur side bitch is still playing dress up in ur home," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm doing great. Leave me alone, thanks."

She paired her blunt message with photo of herself from behind, donning a T-shirt that read "Wish You Were Here" and a thong.

While she was clearly feeling good as hell, of course fans weighed in on Lizzo's candid message.

"I bet he somewhere punching the air right now!" one commenter quipped. "Period!!" another chimed in.