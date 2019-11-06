Mandy Moore Truly Wanted to Open Her Own Yak Farm—Yes, Really

Mandy Moore is, um, missing yak milk like candy.

During her appearance on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress recalled her May hiking trip to the base camp of Mount Everest, where she said she developed an affinity for yak milk while staying at the various tea houses along the Khumbu Valley in Nepal. Yes, you read that right: Yak milk.

"They have yak milk tea, which I became obsessed with and wanted to, like, open a yak farm when I got home," the This Is Us star raved. "I'm like, ‘I'm obsessed with yak milk!'"

Though host Jimmy Kimmel assumed may have just been malnourished and delirious from the week-long trek, she swore it was simply the best. "It's delicious," she continued. "Cow's milk hurts my stomach, but yak's milk was fine."

And now, perhaps she'll bring that love to her California home. "Maybe I get a yak," she joked, noting that she can find space for the Himalayan mammal. "In the yard? The dogs running around, the yak in the backyard."