Emilia Clarke Gave Director Paul Feig the Sweetest Gift After Filming Last Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Christmas movies—just ask Paul Feig.

The Bridesmaids director's latest film, Last Christmas, is a loveable rom-com inspired by the music of George Michael and stars Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson.

According to Feig, the holiday spirit was alive and well while shooting the movie last December surrounded by London's magical Christmas lights. The cast even exchanged gifts.

"I got a beautiful pair of cufflinks from Emma Thompson," the Spy director told E! News in Sydney. "Emilia Clarke made these Russian nesting dolls, and she painted them so it was myself, Emma, Henry and her, all of them nested together. It was one of the most touching gifts I've ever gotten."