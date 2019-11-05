Let's Talk About The Little Mermaid Live and Queen Latifah

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 7:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Little Mermaid Live

ABC

"Part of Your World," "Kiss the Girl," and "Under the Sea" are all very fun songs, we will not lie. 

But let's be honest about the fact that the star song of The Little Mermaid is, like with many Disney movies, the main one sung by the big bad. "Poor Unfortunate Souls" is a masterpiece, and Ursula may be evil, but she's also one hell of a performer. 

Tonight, in The Little Mermaid Live, Queen Latifah took on the role of the voice-stealing octopus, and she absolutely, truly, completely killed it. Auli'i Cravalho was as wonderful as expected as Ariel, Graham Phillips was a revelation as Eric, and Shaggy was completely fine as Sebastian, but Queen Latifah brought the house down. 

Watch

The Little Mermaid Live! Stars Put Personal Touches on Songs

You can watch her performance below! 

In a different, much more comedic way, John Stamos also made a big impression on the production as Chef Louis, the chef who almost murders and cooks Sebastian. He actually had to do a lot, running around and dueling several giant crabs, that it's impressive that he's still able to sing at the same time. 

You can watch that performance below! 

What did you think of the production? Vote in the poll below!

Little Mermaid Live
What did you think of Little Mermaid Live?
0.0%
0.0%

The Little Mermaid Live aired on ABC. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Queen Latifah , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.