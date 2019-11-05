Let's Talk About The Little Mermaid Live and Queen Latifah

"Part of Your World," "Kiss the Girl," and "Under the Sea" are all very fun songs, we will not lie.

But let's be honest about the fact that the star song of The Little Mermaid is, like with many Disney movies, the main one sung by the big bad. "Poor Unfortunate Souls" is a masterpiece, and Ursula may be evil, but she's also one hell of a performer.

Tonight, in The Little Mermaid Live, Queen Latifah took on the role of the voice-stealing octopus, and she absolutely, truly, completely killed it. Auli'i Cravalho was as wonderful as expected as Ariel, Graham Phillips was a revelation as Eric, and Shaggy was completely fine as Sebastian, but Queen Latifah brought the house down.