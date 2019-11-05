Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Expecting Baby No. 2

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's family keeps growing!

Just nine months after welcoming their first child together, a source confirms to E! News that Silva is pregnant yet again. The 70-year-old Pretty Woman actor and his 36-year-old wife became the proud parents to a baby boy named Alexander in early February.

According to HOLA!, who was first to report the pregnancy news, Silva is over three months along and is expected to give birth in the spring of next year. How time flies!

Both Richard and Alejandra have children from previous relationships. The dad-to-be has an 19-year-old son, while Alejandra is also mom to a 6-year-old little boy.

The happy couple first began dating in 2014 and officially tied the knot last year. "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale," Alejandra told HELLO! following their New York City nuptials. "Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world."