Ron Perlman Files for Divorce From His Wife of Almost 40 Years

Former Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has filed for divorce from his longtime wife Opal Perlman.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the 69-year-old actor filed papers for a dissolution of his marriage at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The two have been married for almost 40 years and share daughter Blake Perlman and son Brandon Avery Perlman. Their son produces music under the name Delroy Edwards.

The Hellboy actor married his wife, jewelry designer Opal on Valentine's Day in 1981. The last time the actor shared a photo of his wife Opal on Instagram was in April 2018.

Ron is best known for his role as the infamous Clay Morrow in the FX series Sons of Anarchy. Some of his most recent roles include Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Asher.