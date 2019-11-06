Camila Cabello, Lizzo and More to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock; Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock
by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Nov. 6, 2019
Get ready to party!
One of the music industry's biggest celebrations is gearing up to happen at the end of this month. The American Music Awards will happen just a few days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. If you weren't already excited enough, wait until you find out who will be part of the all-star lineup that will hit the stage that night. Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa are all set to showcase their amazing talents.
This year will also mark Billie's first ever awards show performance, and Lizzo's first time performing live at the AMA's. Previously announced performers include besties Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. The night will be extra special for Taylor considering she is the 2019 American Music Awards Artist of the Decade award recipient.
This year will also be a little special because it's the end of an era—literally!
With the end of the decade upon us, this year's event will celebrate the last decade in music. It will showcase everything from Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond.
Camila is no longer a rookie to the event, and will probably find a way to top her stunning 2018 performance on the show. Not to mention, she's currently nominated for Collaboration of the Year for her song "Seniorita" with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.
Lizzo will be performing for the first time on the AMA's stage, and she's also nominated for a host of different awards. Including, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song for her song "Juice." Safe to say she's had a whirlwind year and it's not slowing down anytime soon.
We can't wait to see what all the artists have up their sleeves!
