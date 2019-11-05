90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Freaking Out Over Jorge Nava's New Look in Prison

Arizona Department of Corrections
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 3:43 PM
Arizona Department of Corrections
So this is what Jorge Nava has been up to behind bars.
As the 90 Day Fiancé star continues to serve his two-and-a-half-year sentence for possession of drugs with the intention to sell, E! News has obtained a new prison photo. Spoiler alert: It appears he's been working on his fitness.
Fans of the TLC reality show have been buzzing about his new appearance that includes a weight loss.
And we can't help but point out that his wife Anfisa Nava recently revealed her own body transformation over the summer.
Ever since the couple appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé, fans have continued to follow the pair through their trials and tribulations. In fact, Anfisa has her own YouTube channel where she stays in touch with supporters.
In her most recent video shared earlier this week, Anfisa revealed that she's in her second year of community college and hoping to transfer to a four-year university like U.C. Irvine in Orange County, Calif.
"I feel like I have no idea what I'm doing with my life. I'm just trying to pretend that I know what I'm doing. In reality, I have no idea," she shared with fans when discussing the college transfer process.
"I'm not really made for this social media life," Anfisa continued. "I want to share with you but at the same time, I don't want to overshare…I'm a bit confused to be honest right now. I don't know where my life is going."
Ultimately, the reality star promised that she will have more videos soon including an apartment tour and workout video.
As for her relationship status with Jorge, Anfisa isn't ready to talk about it just yet.
"To be honest, I'm not ready to address this topic and I hope you understand it and I know that you do. Those who truly support me, you'll understand it. And those people who constantly keep asking questions about it, I just feel like, ‘Why do you want to know? Do you just want to gossip about it?'" she explained. "If you support me, you support me no matter what my relationship status is, no matter who I am with. I don't want to have any sort of drama, any sort of gossip, so right now I'm not ready to address this topic."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?