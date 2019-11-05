The Masked Singer Returns With More Wild Theories For the Flower and More

Finally, The Masked Singer is back!

Tomorrow night, after two weeks off for the World Series, TV's weirdest show returns for a two hour special in which six of the remaining secret celeb singers will take the stage to perform again, while Anthony Anderson will stop by to help with the guessing.

One of those singers is the Flower, who the judges previously guessed might be Mariah Carey.

This week, in an exclusive sneak peek below, panelist Ken Jeong's got a new theory: Bjork. Show some respect, Nick Cannon!

Bjork doesn't really fit the clues we've gotten so far on the identity of the Flower, and Ken's more likely to be wrong than right on this show, but maybe it could be Bjork? Maybe??