Angelina Jolie and The Eternals Cast Evacuated From Set Over Reported Bomb Scare

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 2:01 PM

According to various reports, Angelina Jolie and other members of the film The Eternals got a bit of a scare when a bomb was reportedly found on set. Multiple outlets have reported that production of the Marvel project was halted when members of the crew found an unidentified object in the near vicinity.  

"ET has learned that an unidentified object was found on the set where 2nd unit filming was taking place," an Entertainment Tonight producer confirmed via Twitter. "Per safety protocol, the area was inspected and deemed safe, and production resumed. No cast was present, but crew were asked to clear the area while the inspection occurred."

The location where filming is taking place is on an island that was previously used as a German military base during the Second World War. Angelina is currently shooting the project alongside other A-List stars like Richard MaddenKumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek.

"It was obviously terrifying–the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed," an insider told The Sun. "Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it."

The Eternals is slated for release late next year. 

