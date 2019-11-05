Inside This Is Us' Awkward and Pivotal Dinner Episode

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

This Is Us told a tale of two dinners, two very different and very awkward dinners, and one date in the appropriately titled "The Dinner and the Date."

In the past, Jack (Milo Ventmiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) welcomed Mr. Lawrence, one of Randall's (Lonnie Chavis) teachers to their table. From the start, it seemed Jack had something to prove. Randall worshiped Mr. Lawrence, and as his only black student, Mr. Lawrence, a black man himself, took a shining to Randall.

With the help of Rebecca, Jack learned Mr. Lawrence was never going to replace him in Randall's life and heart, and Jack apologized to the teacher. They came to an understanding, and Mr. Lawrence gifted Jack the book he planned to give to Randall. The book became a bonding experience for Jack and little Randall.

Photos

This Is Us Season 4 Cast Photos

Meanwhile, in the present, Deja (Lyric Ross) and Malik (Asante Blackk) skipped school for a tour of Philadelphia, well, Malik's Philadelphia. It was an eye-opening experience for Deja, and one that got her into quite a bit of trouble.

In an attempt to remedy the situation, and split up Malik and Deja, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) welcomed Malik and his parents for dinner. Beth and Malik's mother (Marsha Stephanie Blake) traded a number of loaded comments, and at one point almost came to blows. Randall and Darnell (Omar Epps) didn't do much better. Once all the assumptions and prejudices were out of the way, they worked it all out. Malik and Deja could see each other, supervised, and Beth and Randall asked Deja to tell them about him.

This Is Us

NBC

"He makes me feel like myself," Deja said. "I have a piece of home."

Viewers were also treated to Malik and Deja's day out where they got to know each other and share stories.

NBC billed the episode as one viewers wouldn't want to miss. Why?

"I think it asks a lot of questions, questions that are on the minds of a lot of people that watch the show," Ventimiglia said. "How do you address what our characters are going through when you feel the same? And also it has so much range. There's young love, there's parenthood, there's just the discomfort that comes from not knowing how to show something to your kids and give them strength when they're needing it. There's always so much packed into these episodes, but I think this one in particular is really, really dense, but it's a really, loving, needed episode."

Click play on the video above to hear more from Ventimiliga and Moore, including what those long awkward dinner scenes are really like.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ TV , This Is Us , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Milo Ventimiglia , Mandy Moore
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.