Checking In on Where the Bachelor in Paradise Couples Stand Now

Bachelor Nation Alert: There's been trouble in Paradise.

Less than two months after the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season six aired, two of the couples have already called it quits. One was—let's be honest—expected. The other split, however, was a little more surprising, given the fanfare around their groundbreaking engagement.

When season six finished its run in mid-September, six couples were dating, though Whitney Fransway and Conor Saeli announced their break-up less than one week after the finale aired. Meanwhile, within one week of the live special, two other couples were being plagued with split rumors...with one ultimately calling it quits weeks later. (Listen, not every pair is destined to be a Jade and Tanner or Carly and Evan success story, you know? And there's always season seven!)

So now that we know that two of the five couples have split, let's check in on how the three other remaining couples are doing and whether life's been a beach for them after leaving Mexico...