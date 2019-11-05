This Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Music Mashup Is a Must-Listen

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 10:34 AM
Look at them now! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber fans just got an unexpected treat.
A new video mashup of the famous exes' music is going viral—and you need to hear it to believe just how good it is. Made by the Andy Wu Musicland YouTube account, the remix combines Bieber's 2015 hit "Sorry" with Gomez's first No. 1 single "Lose You To Love Me," which, of course, is about their breakup.
The track starts off by stacking Bieber's lyrics on top of Gomez's melody. As fans of the newlywed will recall, he sings, "You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty / You know I try, but I don't do too well with apologies / I hope I don't run out of time could someone call a referee / 'Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness."
The verse intensifies when the "Lose You To Love Me" lyrics come in. "I saw the signs and I ignored it," Gomez sings. "Rose-colored all distorted / Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn / You got off on the hurtin' / When it wasn't yours."
Then, Bieber's endlessly catchy chorus hits, made all the more dramatic by the "Look At Her Now" singer's powerful melody. The song becomes even more of a bop when the "Sorry" beat is added to Gomez's second verse, and the song reaches its peak when both of the superstars' choruses are combined.
Though Gomez's song references her on, off romance with Bieber—even noting how he moved on with Hailey Bieber just "two months" after their split—he isn't bothered by the candid lyrics.
"Justin has completely moved on from that chapter of his life and understands that Selena is allowed to reflect on the past in her own way," a source previously told E! News. "Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and in a good place and aren't phased by it.
Now, it's clear we needed to lose them to love this mashup. Check out the whole video to see how well their music videos mix together.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?