Bella Hadid's Latest Look Includes Nipple Piercings

We should really just dub Bella Hadid the queen of the catsuit.

As if her 2017 Met Gala look wasn't enough, look no further than her ensemble for Monday night's 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards: a black turtleneck jumpsuit by Alexander Wang. However, Hadid's one-piece inched into even bolder territory as it featured an outline a woman's chest and was adorned with jewels to resemble nipple and belly button piercings.

To finish the look, the star wore her dark locks up with a few pieces down on her face and a winged eye.

Hadid highlighted the details of the design on her Instagram Story, but kept her social media comments about the outfit to a minimum.

The 23-year-old supermodel is no stranger to sartorially pushing the envelope, confidently rocking nipple tape, hip-high slits and necklines down to her navel to name a few.