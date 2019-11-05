Trisha Paytas' Groom Could Be Brad Pitt's Twin—or Is He?!

You'll definitely recognize Trisha Paytas' "groom."

Las month, the YouTube star had fans guessing when she revealed in a video she was engaged and getting married on Nov. 1. "They're well known, but they're just a private person, so even though they're a public person, they're private," she said of her future partner online.

Then, over the weekend, Paytas shared snaps of the wedding festivities, including herself with her "wedding squad" in front of a limo, as well as a video of herself on stage with Criss Angel as his Las Vegas show after the nuptials. However, who she married remained a mystery...until now.

On Tuesday, the YouTube star uploaded her wedding video for fans to watch the entire ceremony unfold. Spoiler alert: it was all a sham.

In the seven minute video, Paytas came down the aisle arm in arm with her mother to meet...a cardboard cutout of Brad Pittin a suit. Still, the commitment ceremony featured an officiant, music, a photographer and vows.