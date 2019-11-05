How Chris Evans Totally Ruined the Avengers Endgame Twist For Anthony Mackie

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC, Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Chris Evans can easily save the day—or, as it turns out, ruin it. (Warning, spoilers ahead!)
During an appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Captain America star admitted he accidentally spoiled a major twist in Avengers: Endgame for co-star Anthony Mackie. (ICYMI, at the end of the film, an aged Captain America passes his shield over to Mackie's Falcon.)
While filming in Atlanta, "I had a few people over to watch a football game or something and Mackie was the first one to show up," he recalled to host Jimmy Fallon. "I didn't know he didn't know what was going to happen…and I said, ‘Hey man, isn't that scene fantastic?'"
Cue a confused Mackie. "He said, ‘What scene?' and I said, ‘The scene where I give you the shield,'" Evans revealed. "And he said, ‘You're giving me the shield?' and I said, ‘Oh no, oh no!'"
Yikes!
But, rather than snapping Evans into oblivion, the duo ended up sharing a touching moment.
After handing the script over to his pal, "I got to watch him read the scene for the first time," Evans raved. "He was so happy and, you know, you immediately feel like, ‘Man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe [Marvel exec] Kevin Feige deserved this.'"
"But it was so nice to share it with him," he continued. "He was so, so happy and, you know, so deserving. It was a nice way to, kind of have, just between us, the transition of characters."
Indeed, filming his final installment for the franchise was quite the sentimental experience.
"It was surprisingly emotional," the Knives Out actor admitted. "These movies are a huge part of your life and, so, when they come to an end it really—it has an impact."
Now, assemble your crew and head over to the video above for the full conversation.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.