Lindsay Arnold Skips Dancing With the Stars After Mother-in-Law's Unexpected Death

Lindsay Arnold took to social media to let fans and viewers of Dancing With the Stars know that she would not be performing during Monday's show.

The 25-year-old professional dancer, who is partnered with Sean Spicer on DWTS, is putting family first during this difficult time.

"I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away. Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be," Arnold wrote on Instagram. "I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you for all your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt."

Arnold married her longtime boyfriend and high school sweetheart Sam Cusick in 2015.

While Cusick hasn't been active on Instagram since June, his followers were already sending their condolences following the news that his mother died.