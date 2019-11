Melbourne Cup 2019 Fashion: See All the Looks as the Stars Arrive

You can always bet on celebrities bringing their fashion A-game to Flemington Racecourse for the Melbourne Cup

This year's event was no exception, from Lindsay Lohan's soft, feathered mini to Lady Kitty Spencer in Roland Mouret. As for the homegrown stars, Jesinta Franklin (and her baby bump!) stepped out in Camilla and Marc while Gemma Ward stunned in a buttoned, black maxi with cut-outs.

The biggest trends of the day? Shades of yellow (as seen on Nadia Bartel and Laura Byrne) and larger than life headpieces.

Keep scrolling for all the looks from trackside!