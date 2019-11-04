Jillian Bell On Her Life-Changing Brittany Runs a Marathon Role and the Latest On Bill & Ted 3

In the film, Bell plays serial party girl Brittany, who visits a doctor hoping for Adderall but is instead told to get in shape. Her solution? Take up running and hopefully conquer the New York City Marathon, with some help from running mates played by Michaela Watkins and Micah Stock. The film was based on director and writer Paul Downs Colaizzo's real-life former roommate Brittany.

Just like Brittany, Bell struggled the first time her feet hit the pavement while training for the role.

"I was terrible at it. I wore the wrong pants and they kept falling," the Las Vegas-born actress said. "My sister was taping me running so I could remember what it was like the first time and how I was holding my body wrong. I was clenching my fists really tight and not wearing the right shoes. All of that helped for the character."

To get motivated, Bell's running playlists included Diplo, Pitbull and Chance the Rapper, plus podcasts like This American Life. ("Anything to distract my brain.") She's since kept up the running—and, yes, even enjoys it.