Inside Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy" Love Story With Nicole Hocking

When Luke Combs takes the stage all across the country, sold out crowds—pre COVID, of course—can't help but sing along to his hit, "Beautiful Crazy."

"Beautiful, crazy, she can't help but amaze me," he belts out. "The way that she dances, ain't afraid to take chances / And wears her heart on her sleeve / Yeah she's crazy, but her crazy's beautiful to me."

Yes, the lyrics are incredibly catchy and personal—and you better believe the melody ain't bad either. But perhaps what makes this track extra special is the simple fact that Luke wrote it for Nicole Hocking before they even started their romance.

"That got me some serious brownie points," Luke previously told ABC News of the song. "That was before we were officially dating."

Fast-forward to today and the couple is enjoying their lives as newlyweds while Luke continues to shine bright in the country music community. In fact, the 30-year-old North Carolina native is nominated for six awards including Entertainer of the Year at this week's 2020 CMA Awards.