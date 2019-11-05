15 Secrets About The Incredibles Revealed

It's been 15 years since we first met ordinary suburbanites Bob and Helen Parr, and their three kids.

Who, of course, had no choice but to come out of retirement and save the world.

The Incredibles lived up to its name in every way—big stars, big laughs, big emotions and big box office—when it hit theaters on Nov. 5, 2004, at the time only the sixth film in the now prolific Pixar portfolio, the first one rated PG (for "action violence") and the first directed by Brad Bird.

Taking in $632 million worldwide, the movie's success also helped further convince Disney that, it didn't just need to keep distributing Pixar Animation Studio movies for the foreseeable future, it needed to buy the whole thing, which it went on to do in 2006 for roughly $7.4 billion.