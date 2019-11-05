Post Malone x Arnette's Sunglasses Will Make Ya Go Flex Your Street Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're in the market for some new shades, look no further: eyewear brand Arnette has teamed up with rapper Post Malone on an exclusive street style collection of eco-friendly, sustainably made frames that are sure to get you noticed. The three standout sunglass styles featuring the Bobby (with "echoes of Dallas in the 1970s") and the Lizard ("cold blooded like Posty's iguana Karl," which start at $71, were made available this past weekend at the rapper's namesake music festival Posty Fest in Arlington, Texas.

At the second annual Posty Fest, where Pharrell Williams, Meek Mill, Rae Sremmurd and Jaden Smithperformed, festival goers—including celebrities and influencers Ashton Sanders, Killa Kate, Diego Alfaro and Dan Garcia—had the chance to snag limited-edition Post Malone x Arnette sunglasses, sold exclusively at the interactive Sunglass Hut bus activation.

From high-amp style to unfiltered attitude, the new bright and colorful sunnies are made of innovative and bio-based plastic so you don't have to sacrifice style or sustainability. Now THAT'S being a rockstar.

Check out five of our favorites from the collection below.