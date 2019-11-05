Post Malone x Arnette's Sunglasses Will Make Ya Go Flex Your Street Style

  • By
    &

by Holly Passalaqua & Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Post Malone x Arnette

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're in the market for some new shades, look no further: eyewear brand Arnette has teamed up with rapper Post Malone on an exclusive street style collection of eco-friendly, sustainably made frames that are sure to get you noticed. The three standout sunglass styles featuring the Bobby (with "echoes of Dallas in the 1970s") and the Lizard ("cold blooded like Posty's iguana Karl," which start at $71, were made available this past weekend at the rapper's namesake music festival Posty Fest in Arlington, Texas. 

At the second annual Posty Fest, where Pharrell Williams, Meek Mill, Rae Sremmurd and Jaden Smithperformed, festival goers—including celebrities and influencers Ashton Sanders, Killa Kate, Diego Alfaro and Dan Garcia—had the chance to snag  limited-edition Post Malone x Arnette sunglasses, sold exclusively at the interactive Sunglass Hut bus activation

From high-amp style to unfiltered attitude, the new bright and colorful sunnies are made of innovative and bio-based plastic so you don't have to sacrifice style or sustainability. Now THAT'S being a rockstar. 

Check out five of our favorites from the collection below.

Read

Accessorize Your Eyes With Dove Cameron x Privé Revaux's New Glasses Collection

AN4265 Man Post Malone x Arnette

Turn heads in these elevated in these transparent yellow frames with grey lenses. Also available in black/grey and black/yellow.

Post Malone x Arnette
$90 Sunglass Hut
AN4260 Lizard Post Malone x Arnette

Up your wow factor in these unexpected transparent frames with red lenses. Also available in black/violet.

Post Malone x Arnette
$110 Sunglass Hut
AN4260 Lizard Post Malone x Arnette

Channel desert vibes with these calming violet lensed specs with black framing. Also available in transparent/red

Post Malone x Arnette
$110 Sunglass Hut
AN4265 Man Post Malone x Arnette

There's no better way to dress up or down an outfit than with these black/yellow combo specs. Also available in yellow/grey and black/grey.

Post Malone x Arnette
$90 Sunglass Hut
AN7176 Bobby Post Malone x Arnette

Showcase your bookworm side with these smart thick-rimmed blue-light sunglass specs. Also available in clear and matte black.

Post Malone x Arnette
$71 Otticanet

Shop the entire Post Malone x Arnette collection at sunglasshut.com!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Post Malone , Designer Collaborations , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.