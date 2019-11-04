Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings Website and YouTube Channel Just Became Your New Obsession

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 2:16 PM
Anyone craving more content?!
Chrissy Teigen is here with your new favorite website and YouTube channel! The model and entrepreneur announced that she has launched Cravings. It will be a website inspired by her cookbooks, kitchen and tabletop collection, and a place where fans can hear all about her love of cooking. For all of you foodies who needed a little more Chrissy in your life.
Chrissy posted the announcement in a cute YouTube video alongside her husband John Legend and children Luna Stephens and Miles Stephens. "Some of you have been around since my very first tiny, tiny website," she explained. "It was like a wordpress blog I updated from my phone. She's not new to the content game, but on this site she wants to take things a little deeper.
"I've been wanting to do a real website where there was a true community of people who love Cravings," she shared. "Love the cookbook, love the cookware. Just a place where you could see everything that is our family."
From the looks of the short announcement video, you can count on Chrissy to bring her classic brand of quirkiness and fun. "I'm very proud to do this for you and John is proud to pay for it," Chrissy joked about her new platform.
On the actual website for the brand there will be even more unique goodies for fans to enjoy. It offers the ability for users to create a personal profile where they can bookmark recipes, content and comment throughout the site. Which means you can essentially create your own kitchen guidebook inspired by Chrissy's.
Plus, commenting is more interactive and will allow you to share pictures of your own creations. Also under the personal profile feature, you will be able to submit questions to Chrissy under the "Ask" page.
What are you waiting for?! Go satisfy your craving!
