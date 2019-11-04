Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Love Story Is More Than Alright

Was anyone having a better time than Matthew McConaughey at the turn of the century?

The frequently shirtless actor, so memorable in Dazed and Confused and A Time to Kill, dived into the '00s head first, launching a lucrative rom-com run with The Wedding Planner, running on the beach, and making light of his 1999 arrest for marijuana possession that involved him playing bongos while naked.

"What's wrong with beating on your drums in your birthday suit? I have no regrets about the way I got there," he later told Playboy. "But what's the lesson? Shut the window that has the beautiful scent of jasmine blowing in because it's two in the morning and you might wake a neighbor."

He sometimes called a tricked-out Airstream trailer home. His ghosts of girlfriends past included Ashley Judd and Sandra Bullock, and he hit it off with his Sahara co-star Penélope Cruz. Then 2005 wound to a close with People naming him Sexiest Man Alive.

McConaughey's one rule, he told the magazine: "Whether that's going for a run, whether that's dancing, whether that's loving—just break a sweat a day."

A sample voicemail message from the then-36-year-old heartthrob: "Hey, this is McConaughey, Nov. 4, 2005, 36 times. Just keep livin' along the way. Talk to you later."