Shawn Johnson Gives Birth to Her First Child

Congratulations to Shawn Johnson!

The 27-year-old retired Olympic gymnast and husband Andrew East are parents to a baby girl! Johnson announced the arrival of her daughter on Monday, sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram.

"You are our everything," Johnson captioned the adorable snap. "Welcome to the world baby girl."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also shared a photo of herself just days before the big day on Instagram.

Looking very pregnant—yet cozy in leggings and a brown cardigan—Johnson was all smiles in her photo, captioning it, "Baby is dropping! Hereeeee we go! #38weekspregnant @andrewdeast."

The couple's baby girl is even already Instagram famous out of the womb. With about 216K followers on the 'gram, @theeastbaby is now ready to make their debut.

Through her pregnancy, Johnson shared snippets and updates on her growing baby bump on her baby's page as well as hers. She and her husband also documented everything from their pregnancy announcement, the first ultrasound, pregnancy complications and positive pregnancy milestones on their YouTube channel, The East Family.