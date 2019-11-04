Kaitlynn Carter Recalls Falling in Love With Miley Cyrus in Candid Essay

Kaitlynn Carter is opening up about her relationship with Miley Cyrus.

The Hills: New Beginnings star looked back at her romance with the singer in an essay for Elle published Monday.

"This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her," Carter wrote at the beginning of the piece, not naming any names. "Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I've never really had a 'type.'"

As fans will recall, Carter and Cyrus sparked romance rumors in August after they were photographed kissing during a trip to Lake Como, Italy. The getaway came shortly after Cyrus' split from Liam Hemsworth and Carter's breakup with Brody Jenner.

In the essay, Carter recalled traveling throughout Europe with a woman and "trying to move past our respective breakups." It was around this time that her "first and only romance with a woman was born."

"I fell just as hard for her as I had the older man so many years before," she wrote, looking back at another relationship prior to her romances with Jenner and Cyrus. "It was that same familiar force of nature; I didn't have to think about a thing or overanalyze. It just happened and it felt exactly right. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I'd always been drawn to her in a way I wasn't with other friends, but until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense."