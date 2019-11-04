Where BiP Stars Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton's Relationship Stands Today

ABC/John Fleenor
What's really going on between Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton?
The Bachelor in Paradise stars, who got engaged at the end of season six of the reality series, have recently sparked rumors of a possible split. Over the weekend, Katie joined a group of her fellow Bachelor stars at the Live in the Vineyard festival in Napa, Calif. While Katie was in attendance at the festival, Chris was noticeably absent from group pictures, raising eyebrows.
As Bachelor Nation fans will know, Chris and Katie's romance had its highs and lows throughout the season, but they decided to take the next step in their relationship on the show's season finale. But then, during the After the Final Rose reunion episode, Katie took her engagement ring off as she expressed her frustration with Chris. Though the duo decided to stay together, they ended up having a tense argument during the reunion taping, during which Chris said he was "blindsided" by Katie's actions.
Since the reunion episode aired in September, Chris and Katie have only made a few appearances on each other's social media pages. And even though Chris posted a photo with Katie in late October, his absence from the group trip to Napa had fans speculating about a possible breakup.
However, Katie is setting the record straight, confirming that she is "still engaged to Chris," on the latest episode of the Almost Famous podcast.
"You're still dating Chris, right?" Ben Higgins asked Katie on the episode, which dropped on Monday.
"Yeah, still engaged to Chris," Katie clarified. "Yeah, but we date, we go on dates. We're all dating when we're engaged, I mean honestly, we're dating and engaged."
Podcast host Ben went on to reflect on Katie and Chris' highs and lows in their relationship, before asking, "Where are you at now?"
"We are so much better now," Katie told Ben. "We're not perfect, we're never going to be perfect. My relationship with Chris is definitely different than any other relationship I've ever had, but different isn't bad."
Katie also shared with Ben that a part of her was a bit "immature" to expect that her relationship with Chris would be something like she experienced in the past.
"That's not what love is," Katie said.
As for why Chris was missing from the weekend trip to Napa, according to Jared Haibon's comment on his squad photo, Chris simply couldn't make it.
"He couldn't make it but him and Katie are still together," the BiP alum assured one fan, who asked about Chris' whereabouts.
Jared also replied to another commenter, asking if Chris and Katie had broken up.
"No," Jared wrote. "They're together and very happy."
Case closed.
