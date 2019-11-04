90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Continuing the Saga of Angela and Michael

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 9:00 AM
The saga of Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiancé isn't over yet.
After two season on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Angela and Michael have made the jump over to 90 Day Fiancé proper. The two were not listed by TLC as being cast members in the recently debuted season seven, but they appeared in the trailer for what's to come this season after the Sunday, Nov. 3 season premiere.
In their first season of Before the 90 Days, Angela and Michael fought. A lot. It seemed like they weren't going to last, especially considering they broke up during the reunion taping "The Couples Tell All" when Angela saw footage of him referring to her as his elder. But they got back together, and appeared in season two. Angela returned to Nigeria to see if she could trust Michael after numerous fights over his whereabouts and his social media posting.
Their second season of Before the 90 Days included a rather nasty argument over whether Michael had been on a boat before—he said he hadn't in years, but Angela knew of an Instagram post that refuted that claim. Michael attempted to smooth things over after Angela kicked him out of her hotel room, but the cake he got her as an apology wound up getting smashed into his face by his fiancé.
Angela and Michael ended her time in Nigeria with an engagement party thrown by his family. However, Angela didn't tell Michael's mother about her inability to have a baby. She can "tote it," she previously said, but she needs an egg donor. Her daughter, Skyla, refused to donate her egg for the couple and reiterated her refusal at the Before the 90 Days season three "Tell All." Still, Michael and Angela said they weren't giving up just yet.
"The bottom line is we're together. We're stuck together. Skyla we're going to talk," Michael said during the reunion. At the taping, Angela said Michael was expected to be in the United States by the end of 2019.
In a trailer shown at the end of the season seven premiere on Sunday, Nov, 3, Angela was seen getting botox to prepare for Michael's arrival. He's later seen on video chat crying as Angela asked him if he still wants to get married.
"It's painful," Angela said in the trailer.
Fans were divided to see her back in the trailer."Angela is REALLY cashing in on as many seasons as possible!!!! #90DayFiance #tlc #GetItGirl #MakeThatMoney," one viewer tweeted.
"Angela is back UGH!! #90DayFiance," another shared.
Meet the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé season seven couples below.
TLC
Emily packed up and move to Russia to teach English after finishing college. During a visit to a gym, she spotted Sasha, who became her trainer and she his tutor. After their romance ensued, Emily learned Sasha has a son with each of his two ex-wives. And then Emily became pregnant. Now, they've got plans to move to America and start their family together.
TLC
After meeting online and then in person in Finland, the romance between these two heated up. Blake was prepared to propose during his second trip, but his friends and family are wary, especially after learning Jasmin's sister won the green card lottery and is already in Los Angeles.
TLC
Tania planned to go to South Africa to meet a man from a dating app, but when that didn't work out she still went…and met bartender Syngin. She went home with him that night and ended up staying for months. However, the two are not always on the same page about their future, add that to the stress of living in a shed at Tania's mother's shed and the road to marriage is quite bumpy.
Article continues below
TLC
This couple met on social media and talked every day for six months, finally meeting when Robert took a cruise with a stopover in the Dominican Republic. Within hours of first meeting, they were engaged...without an engagement ring.
TLC
Anna, a full-time mom of three, but when Mursel connected with her online over their love of beekeeping, they started talking, despite the language barrier, a romance blossomed. After meeting in Turkey, Mursel proposed on social media. But his family doesn't know she's a mom and wouldn't approve of her having children out of wedlock.
TLC
Michael met Juliana at a yacht party in Croatia. They say there was an instant attraction and fell in love. When Juliana's tourist visa was denied, they turned to the K1 process to continue life together. But Juliana has only seen pieces of Michael's life, now she gets the full picture, including kids and an ex-wife. Is she ready to settle down and realize his financial support has limits? Can she deal with his skeptical family?
Article continues below
TLC
After Mike's friend met and married a woman from Ukraine, Mike's pal and his new bride played matchmaker and connected him with Natalie. On their second meeting, Mike proposed. But she's a city girl, he's rustic guy and they differ on church-going practices.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?