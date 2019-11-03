Ariana Grande Reflects On How Much She's ''Learned and Healed'' in the Past Year

There are still two months left of 2019, but that doesn't mean it's not too early to reflect on what's been said and done.

On Sunday morning, Ariana Grande took to social media to reflect on the one-year anniversary of her hit song "Thank U, Next." Further, she went on to reflect on how its success has made her feel and how much the song has ultimately helped her heal.

After all, as much of a pop bop as it may be, "Thank U, Next" has felt like one of Grande's most honest songs yet. Referencing her past relationships with Pete Davidson and the late rapper Mac Miller, the song proved to be a much-needed catharsis for the singer to set the record straight about her past romances and about the self-love she was ready to feel for herself.

"happy birthday ‘thank u, next'. i can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal !," Grande tweeted.

The 26-year-old, who has been through a whole lot in recent years, is still standing strong and speaking her truth despite the ups and downs.