Kanye West and Kids Trick-or-Treated as Sing Characters on Halloween

Trick-or-Treat, it's Kanye West and kids!

The rapper took his and wife Kim Kardashian's youngest kids Saint West, 3 and 1/2, Chicago West, 1 and 1/2, and Psalm West, 5 months, Trick-or-Treating on Halloween while they dressed up as characters from the 2016 animated movie Sing. Kanye wore a gorilla mask, with a bunny one on top, as gang leader Big Daddy, Saint and Psalm portrayed his sons and Chicago was the porcupine punk rocker Ash.

"Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car," Kim wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of the four.

These are not the first family costumes the Wests have debuted this holiday. They previously showcased Flintstones and worm outfits. Kanye's face was covered for all occasions, starting with his appearance as Dino the dinosaur, which frightened Chicago so much that she could not sit still for a family pic.

"LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"