LACMA Art + Film Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Category is... Gucci!
The 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala is officially underway tonight in Los Angeles, an annual museum fundraiser that continues to grow in star power. This year's soiree is sponsored by Gucci, and honorees include artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow are co-chairing the gala.
Celebrity attendees included Brie Larson, Donald Glover, Naomi Campbell, Jared Letoand Salma Hayek. And as should be expected from an event with Gucci's support, plenty of guests were decked out in gorgeous designs from the luxury fashion label.
From Billie Eilish's silk embroidered Gucci suit to Yara Shahidi's gold gown, there were plenty of sensational style wins.
Check out every red carpet arrival at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in our gallery below:
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Naomi Campbell
The legendary supermodel turns heads for all the right reasons in a red sequined gown by Versace.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA
Salma Hayek
The actress is pure sophistication, daahhling.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish
It's rare to see the singer-songwriter without some Gucci threads on.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Donald Glover
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Yara Shahidi
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Laura Dern
Boho chic, but make it Gucci.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cynthia Erivo
She's glowing from the inside out in this purple number.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jared Leto
Gucci's golden boy shows out for the red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Regina King
This A-lister can do no wrong when it comes to red carpet style.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Sienna Miller
You can't go wrong with a classic black gown.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
Brie Larson
We're bow-ing down to this Oscar winner's romantic gown.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.