Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Is Already a Fashionista in Head-to-Toe Gucci

She got it from her mama!

At just 1-year-old, Cardi B's little girl already has a passion for luxury fashion. In new photos shared to the rapper's Instagram page on Saturday, Kulture is rocking head-to-toe designer duds.

The Gucci belt bag retails for a not-so conservative $420, while her coordinating Gucci sweatsuit can be a part of your kiddo's wardrobe for $680 total. Only the best for Cardi's darling girl!

Cardi herself styled Kulture in the chic ensemble, but when it came to posing for photos... the toddler had other plans. "Mom life Look easy don't it? But Booooyyyyy o booooyyyy," she captioned the snapshot.

During a recent interview at Vogue's Forces of Fashion Summit, the "Press" songstress revealed she considers styling Kulture a "new hobby."