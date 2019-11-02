John Legend Gets Drunk and Performs "All of Me" in Public: Watch Chrissy Teigen's Video

Been there, right?

John Legend may have had a tad too much wine to drink while having fun with wife Chrissy Teigen at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday. The model and Lip Sync Battle star posted on her Twitter page a video of her husband giving an impromptu and drunken performance of "All of Me," his 2013 breakout ballad about her, on what appears to be the CityWalk stage, located in a busy section in the park's free shopping area.

"John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night," Teigen tweeted. "The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND."

Truly complementing the hilarious scene was the singer's choice of attire: A red onesie bearing a photo of his face.

Teigen herself appears in the video, laughing as she stands amid a large crowd to watch Legend perform. The two appeared to be a on a date night, as their kids Luna, 1, and Miles, 1, were not spotted.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Teigen and Legend recently celebrated with their family and friends at their Halloween party.

