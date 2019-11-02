Pregnant Maren Morris Jokes About Husband Ryan Hurd's "Last Quiet" Birthday

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd are counting down the days until their little one arrives!

The two lovebirds announced in October that they're expecting their first child together, a baby boy due around March of next year. "The irony is just too rich that after a year in living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one," the mother-to-be wrote on an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy.

The 29-year-old songstress seems to be over the moon about her little nugget on the way and is making sure her husband is ready for their last lowkey birthday together before their son arrives.

"happy birthday, babe," Morris jokingly wrote on Instagram for Hurd's 33rd birthday. "the last quiet one you'll have."

Looks like Morris is bracing herself for sleepless nights and priceless moments with her little one once they welcome their newborn into the world.