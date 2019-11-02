Matthew McConaughey Visits L.A. Firefighters Who Battled Wildfires

In case you've lost track of all the wildfires currently burning in the state of California, you're not alone.

But firefighters are working tirelessly to ensure that the fires are put out. In an effort to support the first responders battling the many fires in the Los Angeles area, Matthew McConaugheyWild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell and a group of volunteers from the Wild Turkey community teamed up with organization Operation BBQ Relief to cook, prepare and deliver meals to firefighters out in the field.

Throughout the state, about seven fires are currently burning. The most recent one broke out on Friday in Ventura County spreading to more than 8,000 acres and causing about 7,500 people to evacuate. While many evacuation orders have been lifted in many parts of the state affected by the fires, the aftermath has still proved to be devastating for many families and homeowners.