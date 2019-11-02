What Actually Happened to Princess Diana—and Why It's Not Happening to Meghan Markle

The royal family is on high alert, though not all for the same reasons.

Prince Harry is pulling out all the stops—filing lawsuits, planning a lengthy overseas trip, considering a permanent move, tugging at the nation's heartstrings—to protect his wife, Meghan Markle, who despite being aware that she'd signed on for scrutiny was ultimately shocked to find out how merciless the U.K. press could be.

Kate Middleton wants to help, though with three children and her own royal future to attend to, she can only do so much. Then there's Prince William and Prince Charles, Harry's brother and father, who are by turns worried for their loved ones and troubled by more practical concerns by Harry and Meghan's all of a sudden very public outpouring about how tough the media have made their lives.

We'll pause for a moment to note that these people, all of whom serve the crown at the pleasure of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II—aka Mum and Granny—aren't making the tough choices currently facing Great Britain. They're not deal-or-no-dealing in Parliament. But for as long as they've reigned, and for so long as they continue to do so in the future, they will represent something uniquely important to the British people, a solid link to history going back centuries as well as a real-life fairy tale in their midst. (Or, depending on who you ask, a useless relic of the past.)