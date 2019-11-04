Dress Like Miranda Lambert and Support Shelter Dog Adoption

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 3:00 AM

Miranda Lambert eBay

"Since October was Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month, I wanted to do something special to keep awareness strong," said country superstar Miranda Lambert who owns eight rescue dogs and is a tireless voice for shelter pets. "So, I'm opening my closet with an eBay auction of some of my favorite clothes, boots, and jewelry with all proceeds benefiting the MuttNation Foundation. I'm really excited about doing something that will make both my fans and the mutts happy. So come on in and try something on!"

In honor of the country star's birthday today, shoppers and fans will have two chances to score some of Lambert's favorite fashion items from her personal closet: the first auction series will run for 10 days, from now through November 10 at 4pm PT, and the second wave will run from November 10 at 5pm PT through November 17 at 5pm PT at ebay.com/MuttNation.

Items include Idyllwild silver cowboy boots, a show-stopping Unbranded duster, and one lucky fan can bid on the chance to meet Lambert with an ultra-exclusive meet and greet, and spend time with her at a show of their choosing during her 2020 Wildcard tour. Think about it, if you're already going to support the country sensation, support a good cause while doing so!

Here are five of our favorite items to bid on below.

Miranda Lambert Unbranded Black and Gold Mesh Cover Up

You'll dazzle in this Unbranded black and gold mesh cover up duster previously worn by Miranda LambertAll proceeds benefit the MuttNation Foundation.

Miranda Lambert eBay
$177 eBay
Miranda Lambert NASTY GAL COLLECTION Black Leather Studded Mini Skirt

Channel your edgy side with this black leather mini skirt with studded embellishments previously worn by Miranda LambertAll proceeds benefit the MuttNation Foundation.

Miranda Lambert eBay
$152 eBay
Miranda Lambert IDYLLWIND Silver Embroidered Autographed Cowboy Boots

These silver cowgirl boots are made for walking! Previously worn (and autographed) by Miranda LambertAll proceeds benefit the MuttNation Foundation.

Miranda Lambert eBay
$860 eBay
Miranda Lambert FRINGE Blue Denim Distressed Long Overalls

Comfort meets style with these blue denim distressed long overalls previously worn by Miranda LambertAll proceeds benefit the MuttNation Foundation.

Miranda Lambert eBay
$170 eBay
Meet & Greet Miranda Lambert - Concert Tickets to Show of your Choice for TWO

Be the lucky fan that bids and wins the chance to meet Miranda Lambert with an ultra-exclusive meet and greet, and spend time with her at a show of their choosing during her 2020 Wildcard tour. All proceeds benefit the MuttNation Foundation.

Miranda Lambert eBay
$4050 eBay

Check out Miranda Lambert's entire Wildcard Auction—with all proceeds benefiting the MuttNation Foundation—at ebay.com/MuttNation!

