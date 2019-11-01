Frozen Stars Reunite to Dish on Sequel and Kristen Bell's "Awkward" Moment

How well do you know Frozen, as you prepare for Frozen 2?

Not as well as some of cast member Kristen Bell's friends, apparently.

The actress, who reprises her role of Princess Anna, reunited with fellow cast mates Idina Menzel, who plays her sister Queen Elsa, Josh Gad, who plays Olaf the snowman, and Jonathan Groff, who plays Kristoff, to dish on the sequel and reminisce about the 2013 Disney animated film that started it all. The movie contained the hit anthem "Let It Go," performed by Menzel's Elsa.

"When people found out I was in Frozen, I'd be in a group of people, and they'll go, 'Oh, and she's in Frozen, she sings that song 'Let It Go.' And I'd always just go, 'Yes, I do. Thank you very much,'" Bell said, drawing laughs from her co-stars.

"It was too awkward to explain to them, like, 'No, I'm the other one,'" she said.

Frozen 2 takes place three years after the events of the first movie. Elsa starts to hear a strange sound from the north calling her and embarks on a quest with Anna, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven to discover the origin of her powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.