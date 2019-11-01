The MixtapE! Presents Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Spooky season is officially over and Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas herself, may have officially kicked off the holiday season, but there's something about turning up the Xmas music on November 1 that just feels slightly off still. Give us a few more days before we're ready for you, Santa!

Luckily for us, there are more than a few excellent new releases this week that ought to allow you to keep the holiday music at bay. (Unless you really need to get your "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on, in which case, by all means, do you.) From Dua Lipa's highly-anticipated return to the release of the Ariana Grande-executive produced all-star Charlie's Angels soundtrack, we've listened to (almost) all of it. What follows are our picks for the best of the best. You're welcome.