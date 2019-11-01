Jonathan Cheban Truly Believes a Ghost Saved Him "From Dying"

Jonathan Cheban's supernatural experience will give you the chills.

The TV personality, who is BFFs with Kim Kardashian, says that he believes a ghost saved his life recently. Talking to his fans on his Foodgod podcast, Cheban recalls a "really scary" incident that took place a few days ago at his Florida apartment. Cheban explains that he was filming a video in his apartment when he decided to put a picture of himself in the background of the shot, above his bed.

Cheban says that the Romero Britto picture is "gorgeous" but also "very, very heavy," so his mom, who was staying with him, advised her son to take down the picture before he went to bed. However, Cheban says he was too tired to take down the picture and told his mom he'd take it down in the morning.

"I go to sleep, it's like 3, and I had to wake up at 7 a.m. for something, and at 5:30 in the morning...I wake up screaming, but screaming like a demon," Cheban recalls.