Ariana Grande's Twilight Zone Halloween Party Is Guaranteed to Spook You

You've just crossed over into the Twilight Zone.

Ariana Grande took a cue from the spooktacular series for her Halloween party on Thursday.

The 26-year-old singer went all out for the party, too. For starters, she had a killer costume. The Grammy winner transformed into the woman from the episode "Eye of the Beholder." The décor was also over-the-top. From the eerie entrance to the scary skeleton figures, the "7 rings" star didn't miss a single detail. There were also contortionists, magicians and more.

The artist invited several of her celebrity pals to the big bash, including Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Blackpink's Jennie. Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, was there, as well. The guests danced the night away to a live band and sipped on fiery drinks.

It certainly was a celebratory time for Grande. In addition to enjoying the fun and festive holiday party, she released the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.