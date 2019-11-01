Meghan King Edmonds Is a "Crypt-ic Post" For Halloween Amid Jim Edmonds Drama

There's more to Meghan King Edmonds' Halloween costume than meets the eye.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star used her Halloween costume to fire back amid her relationship drama. Really getting into the spooky spirit, Meghan dressed up as a zombie prom queen. No shade here, right? Just wait for it…

She shared a photo of her costume on Instagram and poked fun at herself in the caption: "This is a ‘crypt-ic' post." After all, she is one to post something cryptic to her social media. As reports surfaced that she and husband Jim Edmonds had split, Meghan shared a snap of herself looking teary-eyed, captioning it, "so raw."

The mom of three has since gone on to speak out about the situation. The Bravo star wrote a candid blog post titled "Broken" and offered her side of the story as it was unraveling in the media.

"I am broken for my family," she wrote. "I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior. I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations."