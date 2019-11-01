Demi Moore's Daughters Recall How Relapse Turned Her Into a "Monster"

Two of Demi Moore's daughters recall how "jarring" it was when the actress relapsed into substance abuse a few years ago, saying it was "like a monster came."

The 56-year-old actress, who rose to fame in the '80s, has battled substance abuse for decades and opens up about her struggles in her recently released memoir Inside Out. She told the New York Times in September that during the early days of her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, she suffered a miscarriage, after which she relapsed. She started drinking and abused Vicodin. In 2012, Ashton filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. That year, while partying with her and ex-husband Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis, Demi suffered a seizure after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide.

Rumer and sisters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis shunned their mother over her behavior, the newspaper said. Demi then went to rehab—which was not her first stint.

"It was like the sun went down, like a monster came," Tallulah, 25, says on an upcoming episode on Jada Pinkett Smith's family's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, while sitting next to her mom and Rumer. "I remember, there's just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense her eyes shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking, or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn't sober."

"It was jarring," adds Rumer, 31.

"It was very weird," Tallulah says. "And there were moments where I would get angry and I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child, and speaking to her like a child."